Luggage thief arrested at Vancouver airport

Man, 46, is accused of stealing bags from YVR’s domestic arrival carousels throughout September

Two jets are parked at Vancouver International Airport. File photo.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after several reports of lost luggage at Vancouver International Airport.

Mounties have received several calls from travellers in the past several weeks, talking about missing luggage at YVR’s domestic arrivals area.

“It was determined that the luggage was stolen from carousels before their respective owners could retrieve them,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a release Wednesday. The most recent theft was last Sunday.

Two days later, on Tuesday, security staff at the airport spotted a man matching the description of a suspect that police had put together. He was arrested that evening in the International Terminal Building.

The suspect is well-known to police, Hwang said.

RCMP recommends travellers pick up their bags from the luggage carousel as soon as they can and to report any suspicious activity to police.



