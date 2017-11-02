LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

The wreckage of the Carson Air Swearingen Metro II plane reconstructed at the TSB laboratory.—Image: TSB

  Nov. 2, 2017 9:53 a.m.
  News

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials are in Vancouver to report the findings into a 2015 plane crash involving an aircraft belonging to Kelowna-based airline Carson Air.

The plane, a Swearingen Metro II cargo aircraft, crashed into the mountains on Vancouver’s North Shore April 13, 2015, shortly after taking off from Vancouver International Airport.

Following the crash, search and rescue crews located the bodies of the two men on board after an extensive search in an area known as Crown Mountain.

Vancouver Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off and the wreckage was found the next day. At the time, flying conditions were described as “challenging.” The flight was headed to Prince George.

