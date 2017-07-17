VIDEO: Wildfire evacuees flowing into Cloverdale

The Surrey reception centre at Cloverdale Fairgrounds is one of two set up in the Lower Mainland for wildfire evacuees.

Volunteers help setup an evacuation centre in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Lance Peverly/Peace Arch News)

LIVE: Inside the Cloverdale Arena evacuation centre where hundreds of evacuees have turned to: Posted by Cloverdale Reporter on Monday, July 17, 2017

CLOVERDALE — The Surrey reception centre at Cloverdale Fairgrounds is one of two set up in the Lower Mainland for wildfire evacuees.

There are 616 wildfire victims at the Surrey reception centre, as of Monday morning.

Volunteers and staff have been working since late last week to make the Cloverdale Arena comfortable for families, who began showing up Sunday morning.

