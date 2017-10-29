‘Little Doug’ recognized by Surrey for saving 148 lives

Doug Nickerson received a Heart of Our City award from Surrey for reviving overdose victims

He may go by the name ‘Little Doug,’ but he might have the biggest heart in all of Surrey.

‘Little Doug,’ also known as Doug Nickerson, had his big heart recognized by the City of Surrey on Saturday night when he received the ‘Heart of Our City’ award from city council. Nickerson received the award for saving more than 100 lives on the ‘Whalley Strip.’

Having been saved five times by naloxone in his life, Nickerson now always walks the notorious strip in Whalley on 135A Street with a naloxone kit.

When the Now-Leader talked to Nickerson back in December, he claimed to have saved 113 lives. As of Saturday night, Nickerson says he has now saved 148 lives.

Although Whalley’s ‘guardian angel’ has been busy saving lives this year, doctors say that his own life is coming to an end.

In April, Nickerson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was given six to 12 months to live.

A GoFundMe Page started for ‘Little Doug’ during the summer, with the funds intended to send him to Nova Scotia to visit his parents one last time before his passing.

Identification issues prevented him from taking the trip, and now his low energy levels will prevent him from making the visit. Donations have now been given to Nickerson’s sister to cover the funeral costs.

Even after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in April, Nickerson is still spending his days bringing people back from the dead.

With his work being recognized on Saturday with the Heart of Our City award, Nickerson’s work in the community will forever be remembered, especially by those on the strip.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
