Light snow blankets parts of the Lower Mainland

Many in Metro Vancouver woke up to a sprinkling of snow Friday morning, but weather forecasts expect any flurries to clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 C Friday night.

Into the weekend, there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland with limited visibility & slippery conditions. Slow down & keep your distance. #ShiftIntoWinter — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 3, 2017

In the Fraser Valley, a cold front is expected to blow through the region from Friday to Sunday, with temperatures reaching -4 C Friday night.

Elsewhere in B.C., snow has blanketed communities, including throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for majour highways throughout the province, expecting anywhere from 10 cm to 30 cm of snow on the Coquihalla Highway, the Kootenay Pass and Highway 3.

Check DriveBC for information on highway conditions and closures.

Check Environment Canada for environment warnings and alerts.

