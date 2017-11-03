Light snow blankets parts of the Lower Mainland

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

Many in Metro Vancouver woke up to a sprinkling of snow Friday morning, but weather forecasts expect any flurries to clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 C Friday night.

Into the weekend, there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Fraser Valley, a cold front is expected to blow through the region from Friday to Sunday, with temperatures reaching -4 C Friday night.

Elsewhere in B.C., snow has blanketed communities, including throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for majour highways throughout the province, expecting anywhere from 10 cm to 30 cm of snow on the Coquihalla Highway, the Kootenay Pass and Highway 3.

Check DriveBC for information on highway conditions and closures.

Check Environment Canada for environment warnings and alerts.

