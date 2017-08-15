Liberals spent 10-to-1 in Langley ridings

The provincial election financial disclosures have been released.

The Liberal winners Langley’s ridings in this year’s provincial election spent more than 10 times as much as their nearest competitors.

Elections BC has released the financial disclosures for candidates in the May election.

In the Langley riding, incumbent Liberal MLA Mary Polak spent $127,935.45 in total, according to her campaign’s disclosure. The NDP’s Gail Chaddock-Costello spent $9,939.48, and Green Party candidate Elizabeth Walker spent just $858.61.

Polak won with 10,755 votes to 8,384 for Chaddock-Costello, and Walker received 3,699.

The situation was similar in Langley East, where Rich Coleman spent $116,427 to the $7,295.68 of NDP challenger Inder Johal. The Green’s Bill Masse spent $1,250.

Coleman won his riding with 16,348 votes to Johal’s 8,820, and Masse received 4,968.

Although the Liberals won the most seats, they fell one seat short of a majority in the B.C. Legislature. NDP leader John Horgan became premier after making an alliance with the Green Party and its three MLAs.