Learn how to reverse overdoses at Surrey schools this week

Health authority hosting community talks on overdose response at two Surrey high schools

Fraser Health is hosting community talks on overdose response this week.

The events will include lessons on how to administer Naloxone, commonly referred to as an opioid overdose antidote.

“Naloxone kits will be available for free to those at risk of opioid overdose or to those at risk of witnessing an overdose, such as family and friends,” organizers say. “Everyone in the community is welcome.”

The first event will be held Wednesday (Oct. 25) from 7 to 9 p.m. at Guildford Park Secondary’s library (10707 146th St.).

The second will happen on Thursday (Oct. 26) from 7 to 9 p.m. at Semiahmoo Secondary’s library (1785 148th St.).

So far this year, more than 1,000 people have been killed by drugs in B.C.

In Surrey, 123 people have died of overdose as of the end of August, which works out to an average of 15 people a month.

See more: Average of 15 die of overdose each month in Surrey

Both events this week will feature talks from Clinical Specialist in Mental Health and Substance Use Mark Goheen, Clinical Nurse Educator Angela Matson and Harm Reduction Co-ordinator Erin Gibson.

Gibson was featured in a Now-Leader story earlier this month after she received the Fraser Health Hero Award for her work on the frontline of the fentanyl epidemic, which killed 876 people so far this year.

See also: VIDEO: Surrey woman honoured for overdose work

The award recognizes “heroes at all levels that deliver exceptional patient care, and then push themselves – and Fraser Health – another step further.”

Gibson serves as a harm reduction co-ordinator for the health authority and was honoured for her work mobilizing services and support for marginalized people who used substances, including those on 135A Street.

“Harm reduction has been called a radical form of love,” Gibson told the Now-Leader, “and we could all use more of that.”


