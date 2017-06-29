‘Laughter, surprises and tears’ at farewell bash for Surrey Food Bank director

Surrey Food Bank’s Marilyn Herrmann on June 30 after more than a decade at the helm

Marilyn Herrmann at her goodbye party, held Wednesday night at the Surrey Arts Centre. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — A farewell bash at Surrey Arts Centre for longtime Surrey Food Bank director Marilyn Herrmann Wednesday (June 28) was full of “laughter, surprises and tears,” organizers say.

The event, which nearly 100 people attended, was to say goodbye to the bank’s “fearless leader.”

Guests made donations at the door, and more than $2,000 was raised for the food bank’s Tiny Bundles program as a donation in Herrmann’s name.

Herrmann retires from her position as executive director after 14 years of service to the charity, 11 as its leader.

Her last day running the food bank is this Friday (June 30).

“It’s bittersweet,” Herrmann told the Now-Leader Wednesday. “I’ve been blessed in this job to meet so many wonderful people.”

“It’s been about a year coming that I decided, you know what, I’m in my 65th year and maybe it’s time, maybe they need some new blood around here,” Herrmann told the Now-Leader in April. “My husband is 80 so that had a huge impact, he wasn’t too well this year. We knew I’d retire but we thought maybe sooner was better than later.”

Two current employees will serve as interim directors until a permanent replacement is chosen.