Late night intruder startles Langley homeowner

A suspected cat burglar was chased off in Willoughby last week.

A Langley man was shaken after he scared off an intruder who appeared in his home at 3 a.m. last week.

On Aug. 24, Dan Anderson woke up and noticed something was wrong in his home near 208th Street in the Yorkson area.

“I noticed my door in my bedroom was open,” Anderson said. He and his girlfriend leave the door closed at night to keep out their cat, he said.

Through the gap in the door, he saw a figure in a black mask and dark outfit, carrying a small blue LED flashlight.

Anderson said he kicked the door shut from the bed, pinning it against the intruder.

Then Anderson said he charged the door, knocking it off its hinges and pushing back against the burglar.

The intruder scampered after that, running down to the front door.

Anderson called the Langley RCMP, who checked out the scene and tried to establish a trail with a tracking dog, but with no success.

Although there were wallets, purses, and other items downstairs, nothing was gone.

“He didn’t steal anything, that’s what’s kind of creepy about it,” Anderson said.

He and his girlfriend spent several nights sleeping at her place because they didn’t want to return to the townhouse right away, he said.

“It’s traumatic,” he said.

He’s also adding more security.

“We’re putting alarms in, got some new locks,” Anderson said.

The intrusion was the second in two nights in the area, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Aug. 23, homeowners a block away at around the 7600 block of 209th Street suffered a break in.

Largy said the occupants were asleep when someone ripped open a window screen and got inside. Several items were stolen from the home’s main floor.

Langley Mounties are urging people not to leave windows open at night, and to make sure all their doors are secure.

Anderson said he had left a screen door open on a second floor balcony. But after the break in, he realized someone could stand on a nearby mailbox and pull themselves up to gain access.

Anyone with information on thefts in Langley can call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.