Langley police identify woman’s body found in dumpster

The investigation into the 34-year-old woman’s death continues

Langley RCMP serious crime investigators were behind police tape on Oct. 20 after City firefighters found a body in a burned out dumpster. Langley Times file photo

Langley RCMP say the body found in a dumpster last Friday is that of a 34-year-old Langley woman.

The woman’s body was discovered in a dumpster behind a Langley City mall Friday, Oct. 20.

Her family has been notified, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

The serious crime section continues to investigate. An autopsy was expected to be completed this week.

It was just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Langley City fire department called RCMP after they found the woman’ body while extinguishing a dumpster fire. The dumpster was behind the Bombay furniture store at 20150 Langley Bypass.

The woman was living in Langley at the time of her death but it’s not known at this point where she is from, said police.

This confirms what police said originally, that this isn’t Kristina Ward, 20, who has been missing from downtown Langley since Sep.t 27.

More information is expected this week.



