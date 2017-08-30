Langley man who went missing in 1964 went by many names, swindled women

RCMP revive case in hopes new clues will solve mystery of what happened to Raymon Shaw

Police are taking another look at a 53-year-old missing person’s case involving a Langley man who married women to swindle them out of their money.

Serious Crime Investigators are hoping to garner a new clue in the disappearance of Raymon Shaw who was first reported missing on Nov. 25, 1964 by his new bride.

She told police he had gone to the bank and never returned to their home in the 20900 block of what is now 48 Avenue.

Shaw and his wife had married earlier that year.

Langley RCMP said there have been extensive efforts to locate Mr. Shaw throughout the years, however these efforts were stymied when it was discovered Shaw may not have been who he claimed to be.

Investigators discovered he had also gone by the names John Adams and Walter Brian.

Further, he was very likely a fraudster who married women to swindle them out of their money, said police.

It is unlikely Shaw is still alive today.

He told his wife he was born in New Brunswick in 1914, however there is no record of such a person.

It is possible there was a clerical error in the recording of his birth date. Alternatively, Mr. Shaw may have provided an incorrect date of birth as part of his ruse.

There is a suggestion that his mother’s maiden name was Casey, however no relatives could ever be located for him.

He was described as a quiet man who seemed to inspire confidence in people.

In 1964, he worked as a plumber in the White Rock area.

On Nov. 25, Shaw called his wife and told her he would be home around 7:30 that night. He never returned and his vehicle was found on Beatty Street in Vancouver three weeks later.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that he was seen in the Okanagan area using the two aliases mentioned shortly after being reported missing in Langley.

Investigators are hoping to locate descendants of Mr. Shaw and ultimately figure out what happened to him all those years ago.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.