Langley man left to die after hit-and-run

A 20-year-old Langley man laid in the bushes, bruised and battered, near the Mac’s store in Willoughby, possibly for hours, until a woman noticed him and called an ambulance Sunday morning.

Somewhere around 3 a.m., Kory left a friend’s house nearby and was walking at 201 Street and 72 Avenue to the Mac’s convenience store located at 200 Street and 72 Avenue.

He said a late ’90s white four-door sedan ran a red light and smashed into him while he was walking. The force of the crash hurdled the young man into the air. He landed in some bushes on the south side of 72 Avenue.

He told police that he saw three Indo Canadian men get out of the suspect vehicle and heard them laughing. They then left him there.

A woman passing by the area found him around 6 a.m. and called 911. He was taken by ambulance to Langley Memorial where he remained for all of Sunday. He is having trouble figuring out how long he was lying there near the side of the road. That leads his mom to wonder if he was in and out of consciousness.

“He is in a lot of pain today,” said his mom, Christa Fox, on Monday. “Especially neck pain.”

He had a CT scan done at the hospital. Luckily, he has no broken bones but he has a long recovery.

Fox is upset that people could just laugh at her son and leave him there, not knowing if he was alive or dead. She is hoping someone saw something or knows who the driver is and could share that information with police.

It is possible there is front-end damage to the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, said police.

Langley RCMP said there are skid marks but no other evidence was left behind from the collision.

“Unfortunately, at this time there are no witnesses,” said Cpl. Holly Largy.

Police continue to investigate but are hoping for information from the public.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 604-532-3200 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

