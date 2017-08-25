Langley East MLA cautions bridge toll removal could impact B.C.’s credit rating

The NDP’s announcement to remove tolls on both the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges has Liberal MLA Rich Coleman concerned the province’s triple-A credit rating could be at risk.

Coleman, the MLA for Langley East, said while he understands the NDP are making good on a campaign promise, he still prefers the Liberals’ approach to capping tolls to $500 per year for drivers, before eliminating the tolls completely.

“The challenge is that money now has to come from somewhere else in order to do it. And that’s why we were a bit more cautious on the $500 maximum,” he told the Times. “… It will be interesting now to see if it does fiscally work and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

On Friday morning, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that his NDP government will eliminate bridge tolls effective Sept. 1. He called the tolls “unfair” and said removing them will make life more affordable for many people in the Lower Mainland.

“We’re taking immediate action to make life more affordable and get people moving by scrapping unfair tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges,” Premier Horgan said.

“You shouldn’t have to pay tolls based on where you live.”

However, Coleman cautions that if this decision takes the debt-to-GDP above 17 per cent, it could affect the province’s credit rating, meaning the government will be charged higher interest rates when borrowing money for projects like new schools, bridges or hospitals.

“We’re the only jurisdiction right now in the country that has a triple-A credit rating, and that was always important to us,” Coleman said. “Because we know that it’s saved us a couple billion dollars a year in borrowing costs. And that money could be reinvested in things like health care, education and other social programs. So it’s something to really watch for. Both … balancing the budget and a triple-A credit rating because your debt-to-GDP are really critical to the long-term future of the province.”

— with files from Mike Hall, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News