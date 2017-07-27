Langley City to fly Pride flag during Pride Week

Pride Week is July 31 to Aug. 7 and Langley City is showing its pride.

“The City will be the host location for the first annual rainbow flag raising event in our community,” City Councillor Val Van Den Broek told the Langley Advance.

There will be a flag raising at 11 a.m. on Monday at the City hall flag poles. Only the City was asked this year but the community group that requested the flag raising will also approach the Township in the future.

Last year the City had decided not to install a rainbow crosswalk like other municipalities due to the cost but will fly the flag during Pride Week. The Township was looking at a crosswalk in Fort Langley at Glover Road and 96th Avenue but the cost for all four sides was considered prohibitive. Members of the community started fundraising and Township council approved a crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue.

The City flag raising was a request made through the Encompass Support Service Society’s program Friends of Dorothy, a local LGBTQ2+ group established in 2016.

“This is a group that creates a safe place for our LGBTQ2+ youth where they can learn about LGBTQ2+ issues, share their experiences, as well as connect with and support each other. Although supported by staff from Encompass Support Services, the drop in is primarily led by the youth in attendance, with all programming decisions being the responsibility of the youth,” explained Phoenix Khattab, an Encompass program co-ordinator.

Friends of Dorothy run a drop-in program open to youth ages 12 to 24 years old, every Monday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

People can learn more by contacting Encompass or at facebook.com/friendsofdorothylangley.