Several people were treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in a townhouse complex in Langley City on Saturday.

A fire on a stovetop caused a big turnout of emergency vehicles Saturday at the Cedarbrook Village complex in the 20200 block of 50th Avenue.

Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson said the fire was a simple stovetop fire, but multiple ambulances arrived to deal with residents who had breathed in smoke.