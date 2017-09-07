Langley City MP holds meeting on tax changes

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is holding a consultation meeting on what many feel are contentious Canadian tax changes on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Timms Community Centre from 3 to 5 p.m.

In a post on Aldag’s Facebook page, he wrote, “Please join me for a discussion on improving fairness in Canada’s tax system, including proposed changes to close loopholes and address tax planning strategies used by some private corporations.”

Seating is limited so he asked that those interested confirm their attendance through his Facebook page.

“I look forward to hearing your feedback and positive ideas on how we can improve fairness in Canada’s tax system for individuals and private corporations alike,” Aldag wrote.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and dozens of Langley small business owners have started a letter writing campaign opposing the changes that many say will financially devastate some family businesses.

SEE STORY HERE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected criticism over the plan, arguing Friday he “will make no apologies” for his commitment to fairness.

Read More Here

People across the country, from doctors, farmers, plumbers and auto shops have expressed outrage that the rules will no longer allow income splitting, or passive investment income.

Background information and details of the proposed changes can be found here:

Members of the public can have their say online until Oct. 2.