(Delta Police)

Lamborghini clocks 155 km/hr on Delta highway

Police impounded the luxury vehicle

The driver of a luxury car saw their joyride end at the hands of Delta Police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Delta Police, a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan was going 155 kilometres per hour down Hwy. 99. Police pulled the driver over and impounded the car. The speed limit on Hwy. 99 ranges between 80-100 kilometres per hour.

