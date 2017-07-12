Lamborghini clocks 155 km/hr on Delta highway

The driver of a luxury car saw their joyride end at the hands of Delta Police officers on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Delta Police, a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan was going 155 kilometres per hour down Hwy. 99. Police pulled the driver over and impounded the car. The speed limit on Hwy. 99 ranges between 80-100 kilometres per hour.
20yo California resident saw his rented 2015 Lamborghini Huracan impounded for excessive speed yesterday on Hwy-99 going 155km/h. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/DM2EuJYR7J— Delta Police (@deltapolice) July 12, 2017