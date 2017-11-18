Promotion poster for ‘Ladies Night’ at the BEACH, located on Marine Drive.

‘Ladies Night’ coming to White Rock

The BEACH to host a male entertainers

Sleepy ol’ White Rock is about to get a shot of testosterone at the beginning of next month.

One of the waterfront’s newest establishments, The BEACH, will be hosting “Ladies Night,” featuring “top of the line” male entertainers.

“They’re like Magic Mike wannabes, the Canadian Playboys,” event promoter Katey Peterson said Friday of the talent coming to town for the nearly sold-out event.

A poster emailed to Peace Arch News – with the message ‘Let’s Wake Up White Rock!’ – features a chiseled, shirtless man wearing yellow gloves, and says the entertainment includes the “world’s top male entertainers” BRF and Buck Johnson.

“I understand that it’s an odd event,” said Peterson, who designed the poster but was not the one who emailed it to PAN. “It’s not necessary something you’d expect to come down to the waterfront. It’s one of those promotions that a lot of people don’t think is in high demand.”

Peterson said entertainment catering to women is growing, and that it’s an “under-served industry.”

“They do comedy nights down at Yuk Yuks in Vancouver, for example. Those nights sell out to women all the time. It’s a different language that we speak, I guess, and those nights are hilarious.”

She said it’s not surprising that the Ladies Night event is almost sold out.

“I go into nail salons and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is exciting, I can’t believe they’re coming.’”

Peterson said that while organizing the event, she heard from longtime community members that “tattoo parlors and strip-clubs are banned from the waterfront.”

“That’s the ongoing rumour. I looked into the regulations. I made sure to get all the clearances, talked to bylaw guys and talked to the city. I did all the proper steps… Everything has been cleared.”

She said the poster for the event was banned from Facebook for nudity, even though it only flashes the bare chest of a man.

“I’m not trying to cause any uprooting here, but it is interesting the amount of controversy there is around this event,” she added.

Tickets ($20) for the event can be reserved by calling Katey at 778-908-3446. Doors open at 6 p.m., entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

The BEACH is located at 14981 Marine Dr.

