KPU offering new minor in medicinal chemistry

Dr. Deepani Indurugalla has developed a new minor in medical chemistry at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Photo: KPU)

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is offering a new minor in medicinal chemistry that aims to help students in the quest for breakthroughs in the field of pharmaceuticals.

The first course in this program, Natural Products Chemistry, will be offered in the fall and taught by Dr. Deepani Indurugalla, who developed the program.

“A natural fit with many science degrees including biology or health science, the minor in medicinal chemistry will give students a competitive advantage in the workplace in roles as diverse as a pharmacy technician, science teacher, environment risk analyst or biotechnologist,” Indurugalla said.

The first course will cover chemical compounds found in plants, animals and micro-organisms and subsequent courses will tackle drug discovery, design and development, as well as modern alchemy (nuclear and radiochemistry).

Dr. Elizabeth Worobec, dean of Kwantlen’s faculty of science and horticulture, said this minor “will give our students the opportunity to stand out in their field by enhancing their KPU degree with specialized knowledge about the exploding industry of pharmaceuticals.

“Medicinal chemistry is the science of drug discovery,” she said.

