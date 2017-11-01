VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

A man was stabbed in New Westminster on Monday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack in New Westminster on Halloween night.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault with a weapon near Columbia Street and 8 Street at about 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found two suspects and took them into custody.

A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital.

“We’re in the early stages of this investigation, but there is no reason to believe that there is any public safety concern,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “This appears to be a targeted event.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.