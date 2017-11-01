A man was stabbed in New Westminster on Monday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack in New Westminster on Halloween night.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault with a weapon near Columbia Street and 8 Street at about 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found two suspects and took them into custody.

A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital.

“We’re in the early stages of this investigation, but there is no reason to believe that there is any public safety concern,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “This appears to be a targeted event.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January
Next story
Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Just Posted

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

Most Read