Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Mounties say kidnapping charges are pending in a bizarre case just south of Edmonton involving a two-vehicle collision and suspects who were not wearing any clothes.

Investigators say a man, a woman and an infant were forced from a home in Leduc County into a vehicle Monday against their will.

While the car was being driven, the man, who was in the trunk, managed to escape.

The woman and her baby then managed to get away.

The three were then picked up by a passerby in a truck, which was then rammed by another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

RCMP then arrested five suspects, a man, two women and two female youths, who were all naked when they were taken into custody.

“Of the five subjects arrested, three adults remain in police custody,” Mounties said Tuesday in a release.

“Two of the subjects arrested with youths, and have been released with no charges.”

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing clothes or which vehicles they were in.

Police say the three people forced into the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators say the suspects and the three people know each other.

