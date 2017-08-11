‘Junk’ dropped at summer events in Surrey, with more planned this fall

“Junk” is dropped off at Surrey Operations Centre during the city’s recent Pop Up Junk Drop event. (Photo: Alex Wilks)

By Alex Wilks, Surrey Now-Leader contributor

Surrey residents practiced the art of minimalism this summer by bringing in truckloads of items to the second annual series of Pop-Up Junk Drop events.

Following a successful pilot in 2016, residents were again permitted to haul in “junk” that can’t be put out during curbside waste-collection service – enough of it to fill a one-ton truck, maximum.

The goal of the events is to cut down on illegal dumping, explained Harry Janda, the city’s Solid Waste Manager.

“The local transfer stations are located in the Port Kells Area. It is not very convenient for residents to drive all the way across the city.”

“I thought, ‘Why don’t we centralize this, open this up. Make a free drop-off. No tipping fees. Let’s see how illegal dumping does now,’” he added.

The most recent Junk Drop was held on July 22. Pre-sorted recycled items or reusable furniture and clothing donations were accepted at the Surrey Operations Centre parking lot, at 6549 148th St. Government-issued ID, proving residence in Surrey, was a must for those dropping off items.

“We were thinking about doing this event at different geographic locations – one in Newton, Cloverdale and Whalley – but it’s just the volume of traffic,” Janda explained. “We just need the space here. We need two lots.”

Accepted “junk” included furniture, electronics, small appliances, scrap metal, light bulbs, household items and renovation waste.

Also, the Salvation Army and Canadian Diabetes Association collected gently-used clothing and accessories, sports equipment, electrical appliances, housewares – dishes, cutlery and cookware – tools and decor items as donations.

“We had a great turnout last year. There was probably, on average, about 1,600 vehicles that came in at each event,” Janda said.

“We’re possibly thinking about maybe hosting some of these (events) in the fall sometime.”

Residents who were unable to drop off items during the event are encouraged to take advantage of the City of Surrey’s large-item pickup program. Free of charge, four free pickups are permitted from each household every year.

“You can spread them across (the year),” Janda explained. “You can have two at the beginning, two at the end or, if you want, all four. Our collection contractor will go out to your household and collect the material from there.”

“The event is more (about) providing residents a convenient one-stop drop location to drop off all their materials,” said Janda. “It’s all under one umbrella, one location. Bring all your junk and we will sort it out.”

For information about proper disposal of items not accepted at Surrey’s Pop-Up Drop Junk events, visit the Recycling Council of BC’s Recyclepedia website (rcbc.ca), or call the recycling hotline at 604-RECYCLE (604-732-9253).

More details about the Pop-Up Junk Drop events can be found on the city’s website at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20196.aspx.