Jason Wallace drug sentencing delayed until September

Sgt. Lindsay Houghton, of the gang unit, held a press conference in July 2014 to show the $400,000 worth of drugs seized along with drug-making equipment from a mansion on 236 Street in Langley.

A mix up has led to Jason Wallace not being sentenced in Supreme Court on Thursday.

Wallace appeared via video conference to hear from the judge that he must be present in court for sentencing on six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges stem from a July 2014 arrest where B.C.’s gang unit shut down a large drug making facility based out of a Langley mansion.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized $400,000 worth of cocaine, meth, heroin, and a large quantity of drug-making paraphernalia from a 10,000-square-foot home in the 4600 block of 236 Street.

On the day police executed the warrant, two men were arrested in connection to the drug house. One was Leonard Pelletier and the other was Jason Wallace. Both weren’t charged until 2015.

Wallace has already pleaded guilty to the charges. On Thursday, a judge told Wallace that the reason they didn’t proceed that day was because he needs to be there in person. He is now scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Wallace, 27, is behind bars, charged in the killing of high ranking Hells Angel, Robert Green, at a Langley property in October, 2016.