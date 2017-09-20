Jarrod Bacon back in prison after being at strip club with known criminal

Jarrod Bacon, seen here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey, has had his statutory release revoked. (File photo)

Just seven months after being let out of prison, convicted gangster Jarrod Bacon has had his statutory release revoked for being at a strip club and associating with a known criminal.

The Parole Board of Canada revoked Bacon’s release on Sept. 14, saying he presents “an undue risk to society” after breaching special conditions of his release.

These conditions included that he not be in a drinking establishment and not communicate with “criminalized individuals.”

Parole board documents indicate that Bacon’s release was suspended following an incident on July 10 of this year.

On that night, police officers found Bacon, 34, at a strip club. Among his companions was a man who was “well known by the Correctional Service of Canada” in southeast B.C. and in parts of Alberta, according to the documents.

“Both of (their) families have relationships with organized crime, particularly the Hells Angels,” the parole board stated.

The documents indicate that Bacon provided a fake name to police. When his identity was revealed, a suspension warrant was issued, and Bacon was arrested.

While in the back of a police car, Bacon attempted to break the rear window by kicking it, resulting in police removing his shoes.

Bacon stated at a post-suspension interview on July 17 that he was heavily intoxicated before going to the strip club that night, although officers at the scene believe his aggressive behaviour was more indicative of cocaine use.

He stated that the man he was with was his partner’s childhood friend and he was unaware of his criminal background.

However, the parole board said that Bacon’s case management team believed that the two men’s families know each other and that Bacon likely had “criminal interests” in meeting with that individual.

As well, the strip club they were in is known by police to be frequented by members of organized crime, the documents state.

The parole board concluded that Bacon’s risk “has become unacceptable in the community.”

“There is no doubt that you need help, assistance and counsel to stabilize your situation and try to begin on new bases,” they told Bacon in revoking his statutory release.

Bacon was released from a Quebec prison on Feb. 10 of this year after being convicted in 2012 on a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

By law, most offenders (except those serving a life or indeterminate sentence) must be released from prison after serving two-thirds of their sentence, if parole has not already been granted.

Bacon was originally sentenced to 12 years, but that was increased to 14 years on appeal by the Crown.

His statutory release date came up so soon due to his receiving double credit for time already served prior to sentencing.

The parole board determined he should be placed in a halfway house – they didn’t indicate where – for the remainder of his sentence.

At the time of his 2009 arrest, Bacon was living in Abbotsford and was part of the notorious Bacon brothers, who were running the Red Scorpions gang.

Jonathan Bacon was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in August 2011, and brother Jamie is currently in prison awaiting trial in the Surrey Six murders.