Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

A man arrested 2½ years ago after running a stop sign in White Rock has been sentenced to nine months jail on drug-trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Jordan Michael Cishecki learned his penalty in New Westminster Provincial Court Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Cishecki, now 22, was arrested in White Rock the morning of April 24, 2015, after an officer on patrol pulled his vehicle over on Pacific Avenue near Habgood Street for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News Thursday that a smell of raw marijuana was detected in the car.

“Based on that, we located a pack of prepackaged, for-sale-on-the-street, drugs,” Sears said.

Officers found a sandwich-baggie full of individualized packages of heroin, powder cocaine and crack cocaine – an amount “definitely not personal use – absolutely not,” Sears said.

Cishecki’s nine-month term was imposed at the same time as penalties for robbery charges arising from incidents in Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster and Vancouver. For those, jail terms of five years were handed down, along with a firearms prohibition and a mandatory lifetime DNA order.