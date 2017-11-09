Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

Prepackaged heroin, crack cocaine found in speeding car

A man arrested 2½ years ago after running a stop sign in White Rock has been sentenced to nine months jail on drug-trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Jordan Michael Cishecki learned his penalty in New Westminster Provincial Court Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Cishecki, now 22, was arrested in White Rock the morning of April 24, 2015, after an officer on patrol pulled his vehicle over on Pacific Avenue near Habgood Street for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News Thursday that a smell of raw marijuana was detected in the car.

“Based on that, we located a pack of prepackaged, for-sale-on-the-street, drugs,” Sears said.

Officers found a sandwich-baggie full of individualized packages of heroin, powder cocaine and crack cocaine – an amount “definitely not personal use – absolutely not,” Sears said.

Cishecki’s nine-month term was imposed at the same time as penalties for robbery charges arising from incidents in Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster and Vancouver. For those, jail terms of five years were handed down, along with a firearms prohibition and a mandatory lifetime DNA order.

Previous story
Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group
Next story
VIDEO: Runaway dump truck ends Surrey crash spree in ditch

Just Posted

Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

Prepackaged heroin, crack cocaine found in speeding car

Surrey’s Harneet Dadrao named to U-Sports soccer all-rookie team

The centre midfielder received the honours after a successful first season with the UFV Cascades

After fire, Surrey hockey retailer finds a temporary home

The Hockey Shop’s City Parkway space was damaged by fire seven weeks ago

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

Hundreds gathered on Abbotsford overpasses to pay tribute to fallen officer.

VIDEO: Runaway dump truck ends Surrey crash spree in ditch

Surrey RCMP will be considering many factors, including impairment

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

VIDEO: Langley mom pleads for help in securing $750,000 life-saving drug for daughter

UBC student Shantee Anaquod is in desperate need of Soliris to treat aHUS

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Most Read