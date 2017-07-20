It’s raining in Williams Lake, but not for long

Emergency personnel are getting some short-term relief as rain falls in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is doing a happy dance as the rain began to pour in Williams Lake. Image Credit: Twitter/@CityWL

For the first day in weeks the skies have opened above Williams Lake.

With rain falling on city streets Thursday, Williams Lake mayor Walter Cobb said he is cautiously optimistic they can consider a plan to bring residents home.

“We are in the process of getting our emergency services ready so we can make a plan to return home,” Cobb said.

“In the last two days, there has been no fire movement, however the city’s situation is still heavily dependant on the weather.”

Weather that is not that promising, despite the rain.

Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu said this rainfall will be short lived and won’t be enough to make a real difference.

“We have a lot of fires in the region. This is certainly a break, but I don’t think it will be enough to relieve what we have in the region.” said Yu.

“This is only a one day event. The low pressure system will be moving into Alberta overnight, but, this is the first measurable rainfall for parts of the Chilcotin, Cariboo or Thompson.

“We are expecting anywhere from five to 10 millimetres of rain in the region, but of course, that also comes with a risk of thunderstorms,” said Yu.

She said that we are looking at another stretch of hot and dry weather from Friday on. However, there is a also a weather system in the forecast for early next week that may bring some more precipitation to the Cariboo.

Cobb said today’s showers have lifted the mood in town, but they know this is far from over.

To allow residents back home the city would first need to get government services like the hospital up and running.

In the absolute best-case scenario, with no increased fire activities, they may consider lifting the evacuation order sometime next week.

“Things are certainly more secure than they were,” added Cobb.