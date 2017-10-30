Inquest to be held into fatal police shooting of Burnaby man

Travis Rood died in March 2015 after police responded to a report of a stabbing

A public inquest is set for the police-involved death of a 35-year-old Burnaby man.

Travis Rood died on March 29, 2015, at Royal Columbian Hospital after police responded to a report of a stabbing at a Burnaby home.

At the time, the Independent Investigations Office reported that Burnaby RCMP had responded to a double stabbing in the 6100 block of 14 Avenue. The police watchdog has yet to issue a final report.

Officers encountered a man, now identified as Rood, at the scene, and shot him.

The BC Coroners Service said Monday that Rood suffered injuries “following an encounter with the attending officer,” and that a second man was found in the home with multiple stab wounds. The second victim did not survive either.

The inquest, set for Jan. 8 in Burnaby, aims to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths, but cannot allocate criminal responsibility.

