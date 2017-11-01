ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

ICBC rates increase 6.4 per cent for basic coverage today.

Announced in September, Attorney General David Eby said the rate hike comes after ICBC recorded its largest loss in history.

The basic rate increase translates to $57 a year more for the average B.C. driver on basic insurance.

For drivers who also have ICBC’s optional insurance coverage, a series of quarterly increases in those rates mean the average driver will be paying $130 a year more by next year.

Drivers with at-fault crashes now also face steeper rate increases than are currently assessed.

With files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo
Next story
Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Just Posted

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

Most Read