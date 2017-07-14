Hundreds of condos, townhouses built in June

Housing construction in Langley in June moved at a sizzling pace compared to a year earlier, according to recently released Township statistics.

The stats show that in June alone, Langley Township saw 438 dwelling units created, compared to 161 in the same month in 2016.

From January to June, the Township has added 1,211 homes, compared to 856 in the same period last year.

Not surprisingly, most of those homes are in Willoughby, with 75 per cent of the yearly total, or 909 homes, located in that neighbourhood.

Rural areas accounted for 13 per cent of new homes, Aldergrove for four per cent, and other areas such as Walnut Grove and Brookswood-Fernridge for just one or two per cent each.

Of the homes built in June, 340 were multi-family housing – either condos or townhouses – and 47 single family houses, 49 secondary suites, and two mobile homes.

So far this year, 797 multi-family units have been built in the Township, compared to 203 single family homes and 196 secondary suites.