Crews knocked down a fire in the 6100 block of 152 Street in Surrey on Sunday night. Shane MacKichan.

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a house Sunday night in Sullivan Heights.

The report came in around 11:25 p.m. for a fire at a home, possibly abandoned, in the 6100 block of 152 Street.

The building was fully involved when crews arrived, officials said, with several trees aflame, including one that was more than 100 feet tall.

Despite the trees, the flames were doused after additional crews were called in.

No word yet on what caused it.