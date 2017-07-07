Hot, dry weather prompts Surrey fire-hazard reminder

Since May 1, Surrey firefighters have responded to 144 brush and grass fires

Fire-hazard-rating signs were erected at Surrey parks and fire halls a year ago. Friday, the City of Surrey issued a reminder that open burning and backyard fires are prohibited. (File photo)

Surrey firefighters have responded to 144 brush and grass fires since May 1, prompting city officials to issue a reminder to residents that open burning and backyard fires are prohibited.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, the fires to date are a result of “high seasonal temperatures and dry weather.”

“The majority of these fires in the City of Surrey are caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes,” the release adds.

In addition to triggering problem fires, shirking the prohibtion may result in a bill to cover the cost of Surrey Fire Service attendance, and/or fines. Normally-permitted burning on agricultural land is banned between May 1 and October 1 yearly.

Charcoal barbeques are prohibited in city parks and on city beaches, however, propane-fueled barbeques and cooking appliances are allowed, the release notes.

Fire-hazard signs were erected at Surrey parks and outside several Surrey fire halls just over a year ago, with the hope of reducing the number of human-caused blazes over the fire season.

A campfire ban is also in effect througout the coastal region, including the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sea-to-Sky area and the Sunshine Coast.