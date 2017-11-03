Horgan recognizes Gurpurab, which celebrates birth of first Sikh guru

SURREY — “Aap sabh noo, Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Parkash Utsav Dee Lakh Lakh Vadhaee Hove Ji.”

That’s what B.C. Premier John Horgan had to say today – in an email from the Office of the Premier – in recognition of Gurpurab, which celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru.

“This week, Sikh communities throughout British Columbia are commemorating the 548th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of the Sikh religion,” Horgan stated today.

“During his lifetime, Guru Nanak travelled extensively promoting equality, diversity, compassion and tolerance, which became the core principles of Sikhism. His teachings remind us that we are stronger, not in spite of our differences, but because of them.

“B.C. is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming province, and all Sikhs around the province have contributed greatly to this spirit of harmony and unity. To all those of the Sikh faith who are observing Gurpurab, I extend my best wishes for a joyous celebration and a year ahead filled with happiness and peace.”