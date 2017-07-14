Highway 1 closed westbound in Langley after truck crash

Accident shuts down westbound traffic between 232nd and 264th streets

Highway 1 westbound is closed from 232nd Street to 264th Street in Langley due to a large crash.

Photos from the scene showed a semi truck has flipped over, with large amounts of oil on the road. Drive BC is asking people to take alternate routes.

More to come

