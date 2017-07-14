High-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Christopher Schafer failed to return to his halfway house on July 13 (VPD release)

The VPD are searching for a high-risk sex offender who is wanted Canada-wide.

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer was recently released from custody on July 10 and has been living in a residential correctional facility in Vancouver. He failed to return to his home 6 p.m. Thursday.

Schafer is a high-risk offender with a long criminal history which includes break and enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery and assaulting a peace officer.

He has had his parole revoked on a number of occasions, usually after breaching conditions related to substance abuse.

He’s described as Aboriginal, 5’8” tall, 168 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “Wanda Lee” on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Schafer is asked to call 9-1-1.

