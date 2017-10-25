High-risk sex offender released to Vancouver halfway house

James Ernest Armbruster is serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence

Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender is now living at a Vancouver halfway house.

James Ernest Armbruster, 55, is out on a one-chance statutory release while serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence for sexual assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and robbery.

He has been denied parole five times since 2011 but all offenders must be released, with supervision, by the Correctional Service of Canada after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

That wasn’t Armbruster’s first brush with the law. He was released from prison in 1998 after serving seven years for nine armed robberies; just a few of his 63 prior convictions that included theft, break-and-enter, and the sexual assault of his 83-year-old grandmother.

READ: Violent rapist denied parole for fifth time

Just five days later, he took a knife from the Abbotsford halfway house he was staying in and walked into an Abbotsford vitamin store, intending to rob it. He threatened to kill the 37-year-old clerk inside as he sexually assaulted at knife point.

READ: Sex assault victim concerned that assailant has been moved to Valley prison

Armbruster is Aboriginal, 5’9”, 180 lbs., with short brown hair, brown eyes and partial amputations of the fingers on his right hand.

His conditions for release are to not consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs, and to report all friendships, sexual relationships, and intimate relationships with women.

Anyone who sees Armbruster violating any of his conditions is asked to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey Mayor’s gang task force meets for first time Thursday

Just Posted

Crescent Road residence ‘not targeted’ in homicide

More details released on South Surrey double-shooting

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, board further distances themselves from his opinions

Surrey Mayor’s gang task force meets for first time Thursday

‘We need to get them early and often,’ Hepner says of youth being lured into gangs

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP locate missing 47-year-old Audra Jager

Surrey RCMP say Jager is safe

‘Surrey Remembers’ ceremony to be live-streamed next to museum construction site this year

All Remembrance Day-related indoor activities moved to Surrey Archives on Nov. 11

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

High-risk sex offender released to Vancouver halfway house

James Ernest Armbruster is serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence

Vancouver holds public hearing to regulate short-term vacation rentals

The city says more than 6,000 illegal short-term rentals are in operation

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

5 to start your day

Pitt Meadows councillor testifies in sex assault trial, Langley sees employment shortage and more

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Most Read