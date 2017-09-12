High rise seniors complex planned for Langley

If approved, it will be the first 20-storey building in the community

A new integrated seniors development could become Langley’s first high rise building.

Oasis is a proposed 20-storey tower, the first phase of a project planned for the 7700 block of 200th Street, west of the Langley Events Centre.

The plans were unveiled at a neighbourhood information meeting on Sept. 7.

“It was all extremely, extremely positive,” said Candy Ho of Element Lifestyle Retirement, the developer of the project.

The next phase is to take the project to Langley Township council for rezoning and development permit hearings, and a public hearing.

Ho said that could happen as soon as this fall, probably in November.

The development is intended to be a walkable, sustainable, age-friendly community. The project is designed for aging in place, with seniors, adults, and families with children in the same community.

Because there are creeks on parts of the property, walking trails and greenways are envisioned, and it is adjacent to a community garden. There will also be about 6,000 square feet of rooftop terraces on the lower levels of the project, which will include gardens.

If it goes ahead, there could eventually be three more 20-storey towers built on and around the site, in different phases that could take 10 to 20 years to complete. This project is phase one.

A similar development was in discussion five years ago under a different owner, said Ho. The Jericho sub-neighbourhood plan, approved in 2010, was designed with high rises in mind.