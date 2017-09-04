Heat records broken around B.C.

Scorching temperatures reached throughout the province on Labour Day

Temperature records have been broken all over the province on an especially hot Labour Day.

The warmest place of the day in B.C. was Hope, which hit a high of 37.6 C and smashed the previous record of 35.6 back in 1955.

Here’s a look at some of the other hot spots:

Abbotsford 36.4 C (old record 30.6 in 1951)

Agassiz 36.8 C (33.3 in 1955)

Bella Bella 27.6 C (22.7 in 2013)

Comox/Courtenay 31.7 C (28.9 in 1949)

Gonzales Point (Victoria) 30.1 C (27.8 in 1949)

Hope 37.6 C (35.6 in 1955)

Malahat 32.1 C (30.6 in 2003)

Pemberton 35.8 C (35.1 in 2003)

Pitt Meadows 34.3 C (30.0 in 1949)

Port Alberni 36.8 C (35.6 in 1909)

Port Hardy 21.8 C (21.2 in 1973)

Powell River 29.9 C (old record 27.8 in 2003)

Revelstoke 31.5 C (old record 31.1 in 1944)

Squamish 38.2 C (old record 28.5 in 1990)

Trail 35.1 C (35.0 in 1998)

Vernon 32.5 C (31.5 in 1988)

Victoria 31.2 C (31.1 in 1955)

White Rock 30.8 (30.0 in 1949)

Beaver Creek 23.1 (21.0 in 2013)