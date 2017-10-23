(Photo: surrey.ca)

Hawthorne Park decision could come from Surrey City Council tonight

Failed petition will be presented to municipal politicians

The Hawthorne Park controversy could finally have a decision on Monday night.

The city controversially announced its plans to build a corridor through Hawthorne Park by adopting a bylaw to remove the protected status of the park.

SEE ALSO: Hawthorne Park opponents to deliver 10,000+ signatures to Surrey City Hall

A petition was passed around Surrey that received more than 11,000 signatures in the fall. However, the rules state that ten per cent of residents – more than 30,000 – needed to sign the petition to reject the bylaw.

Tonight, the city will hear the opposing group’s report, and a decision on Hawthorne Park could follow after that.

More to come.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
