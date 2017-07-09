Hawaii Mars available to fight B.C. wildfires: Coulson

The waterbomber could be available by early August

The Hawaii Mars at its base in central Vancouver Island (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

The Hawaii Mars waterbomber may be up in the air this wildfire season after all.

In a Sunday night Facebook post, Coulson Group CEO Wayne Coulson said that the company had offered up all of its firefighting apparatus to the B.C. government but “have heard nothing back” currently.

“We have offered two Sikorsky S-61 heavy-lift helicopters, each with a 4000 litre capacity and one S-76 command and control helicopter that was in Australia this Spring and is approved to fight fire at night with our Night Vision Goggle capability,” Coulson said. He noted that the company is the only commercial operator approved for nighttime firefighting in B.C.

The Hawaii Mars is currently undergoing maintenance and won’t be available until early August, Coulson noted.

We are finalizing the maintenance as we don’t have a contract for the Mars,” he said.

“We would love the opportunity to support our fire fighters and communities in BC and with a new government maybe they will support BC companies.

