B.C. highway sees snow in summer

Weeks of hot and dry weather ended by a hailstorm in Little Fort

It might be fire season but that didn’t stop a hail storm from making driving difficult near the summit on Highway 24 west of Little Fort on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13. Cooler and wetter weather has reduced the fire danger across most of the southern Interior - at least temporarily.

Highway 24 may look clear now but earlier this week snow made an unwelcome arrival.

Hail and snow hit Little Fort near Clearwater on the afternoon of Aug. 13, surprising many on the road.

Drivers on social media say it was incredibly hard to see as rain, hail and snow pounded their vehicles.

The snow has disappeared; however it remains a cool 9 C in the Clearwater area, although Environment Canada is forecasting Tuesday to be 24 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

There are no active fires in the area, the closest fire to Little Fort is Elephant Hill which is an estimated 163,221 hectares in size.