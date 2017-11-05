At least 20 dead in Texas church shooting: reports

Authorities say the gunman has been ‘taken down’

Local media are reporting more than 20 people dead following a shooting at a Texas church.

According to The Associated Press, the gunman has been killed. No name has been released and no motive identified, although authorities are minutes away from holding a press conference.

BREAKING: Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2017

The shooting, which took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than two months. On Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

The community of Sutherland Springs, where the population numbers in the hundreds, is a small unincorporated area in Wilson County approximately 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

U.S. President Donald Trump, currently in Japan, tweeted to say that the FBI was investigating the shooting.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and that “the details of this horrific act are still under investigation.”

Abbot is en route to Sutherland Springs to speak with law enforcement and the victims.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also offered his thoughts and prayers, adding that “my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

Condolences are pouring in on the church’s Facebook page:

