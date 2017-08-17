Groping incidents at Vancouver seawall prompt warning

Police say a man assaulted four women while riding by on a bicycle

Multiple women have been groped on or near the Stanley Park seawall, prompting Vancouver police to issue a public warning.

Police say they received three separate reports on the evening of Aug. 11 of a man on a bicycle groping three different women while they were walking on or near the seawall in the Yaletown and Granville Island areas.

The man rode by them without stopping, and knocked one of the women to the ground.

A fourth woman was sexually assaulted, police said, near Cornwall and Cypress streets on in the early morning hours of Aug. 13.

The public warning was issued Thursday, four days after the most recent attack.

Each of the victims are in their 20s to late 30s, police said.

The man is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, 5’9”, with a slim build. He has darker skin with black hair in a short buzz-cut, and was riding a dark-colored bicycle.

During one incident, he was described as wearing khaki shorts, a horizontally-striped tank top, and carrying a messenger bag.

In another, he was described as wearing dark clothing, including a black t-shirt, and carrying a backpack.

He was described a third time as wearing a light blue basketball-style tank top with long basketball-style shorts.