North Delta grass fire caused by ride-on lawnmower

The fire on River Road and Main Street started just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

A grass fire broke out on River Road and Centre Street in North Delta on Thursday, Aug. 31. (Theresa Marie/Facebook)

A grass fire that broke out on a River Road lawn at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon is under control.

The owner of a house on Main Street and River Road was using a ride-on lawnmower to cut the grass when two sections of the lawn caught fire.

There was two 100 sq.-ft. patches of grass on fire when the Delta Fire Department showed up, and both were about 50 feet away from the house.

When the fire department arrived, the owner was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

The firefighters were able to get the grass fire under control, and the fire did not come into contact with the home.

Delta is currently on an extreme fire warning, and the open burning ban is still in effect. Residents are encouraged to report fires directly to 911.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the fire was located on Centre Street and River Road. That information has been corrected.