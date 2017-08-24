Golden Ears, Port Mann bridge toll announcement today?

The new NDP government must have chosen the backdrop for a reason – such as the announcement of a plan that will allow the removal of the tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, along with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson are set to make an announcement Friday morning “that will make life more affordable for many people in the Lower Mainland.”

The location for the announcement is in Port Coquitlam at Citadel Landing on Argue Street, along the Fraser River.

The back drop for the press conference will be in the shadow of the Port Mann Bridge, and located not far from the Golden Ears Bridge.

Removing the tolls was a major election promise for the NDP in May’s provincial election and the government has said announcement would be made before the end of summer.

There’s yet been no official confirmation of that announcement, however.