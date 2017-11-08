The vigil for Const. John Davidson outside the Abbotsford Police Department headquarters continues to grow. (Judy Bird/Twitter)

GoFundMe page set up for slain Abbotsford police officer

Page has raised over $9,500 in three hours for the Davidson family

Those wanting to support the family of slain Abbotsford Police officer John Davidson now have the opportunity to lend a hand with their wallet.

The Abbotsford Police Union set up a GoFundMe page earlier today as a way to help ease the financial burden for his family during this difficult time.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Monday, and the page has already raised over $9,500 in just three hours. As of this posting, a total of 98 people had donated to the fund. The campaign is trending on Go Fund Me, meaning it is one of the most active fundraisers on that site.

Davidson joined the Abbotsford Police Department in 2006, and is survived by his wife and three children.

For details on how to donate, visit the page at https://www.gofundme.com/4ogv3rs.

