Gas prices jump overnight in Lower Mainland

Anyone who hasn’t filled up their tanks yet might want to so quickly as gas prices jump in the Lower Mainland.
According to GasBuddy analyst Dan McTeague, the region saw a two-cent increase at the pump on Wednesday night.
Prices in throughout the Lower Mainland ranged from 123.9 cents a litre in the Fraser Valley to as high as 144.9 cents a litre in Metro Vancouver.
Gas Price Alert #Vancouver & Lower Mainland to see a 2 cent a litre HIKE @ the ⛽️ overnight for Thursday Nov 2nd (to 144.9 in MetroVan)
— Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) November 2, 2017