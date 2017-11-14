Fraser Health to boost early-stage dementia care

The focus will be on the South Asian community in Surrey, North Delta, White Rock and Langley

  • Nov. 14, 2017 9:15 a.m.
  • News

Fraser Health is rolling out a new pilot program to help those suffering with early-stage dementia.

The pilot, announced Tuesday, aims to diagnose and treat patients faster, and get them access to community resources faster, through a new inter-professional guide and a mentoring program between care providers and doctors.

The pilot will operate in Surrey, North Delta, White Rock and Langley, with a focus on the South Asian community and presentations in Surrey temples, gurdwaras and community centres.

More than 20,000 people south of the Fraser River have dementia, according to Fraser Health, and that number is expected to jump by 70 per cent over the next 10 years.

“By strengthening partnerships between physicians and other health care providers, we hope that diagnoses and treatments for people living with dementia, as well as support for their families, will be more robust and will happen more quickly and efficiently,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Trina Larsen Soles.

Added program co-lead Dr. Leena Jain: “It is important to provide patient-centred education about dementia in a culturally-sensitive way that addresses any potential misconceptions and barriers.”

Alongside the Alzheimer Society of B.C., the health authority will also hire an additional one-year Punjabi-speaking South Asian support and education coordinator for their existing dementia helpline.

Previous story
‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted
Next story
Police appeal for more info on violent Stanley Park attacks

Just Posted

Sold-out Social Innovation Summit in Surrey on Wednesday

Summit to focus on protecting vulnerable, engaging youth and tackling housing, poverty and addiction

Surrey/Langley area won’t have Operation Red Nose service this holiday season

Canada-wide safe-ride program looks for a new non-profit operator for next year

Cloverdale-Langley City MP announces changes to caregiver, parental benefits

New options intended to make coverage more flexibile, inclusive and easier to access

UPDATE: Surrey shed fire knocked down

Fire was near 164th and Highway 10

One person hurt in crash at Fraser Highway and 152nd Street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the crash involved two cars, leaving one person with minor injuries

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman, fondling himself on bus

Nanaimo man was taken into custody in West Vancouver

Rain and wind to pummel B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

Police appeal for more info on violent Stanley Park attacks

One man was killed, while a senior was left with traumatic injuries

Fraser Health to boost early-stage dementia care

The focus will be on the South Asian community in Surrey, North Delta, White Rock and Langley

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

Most Read