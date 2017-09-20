Fraser Health issues warning on Supreme Ice Cream ‘Original Kulfi’

It should be discarded for possible contamination, Fraser Health says

Public Health officials have issued a warning to anyone who has bought Original Kulfi brand product from Supreme Ice Cream in Surrey, and convenience stores, advising people to throw it out because of possible contamination.

No illnesses have been reported but a cease-and-desist order has been issued to Supreme Ice Cream to immediately stop production, storage and distribution of the Original Kulfi product after it was discovered to have been prepared in a place not meeting public health safety guidelines.

The Fraser Health Public Health warning, issued Wednesday morning, states the business is licensed to sell only pre-packaged ice cream and health officers discovered the homemade ice cream product was being prepared in an unlicensed and unapproved facility following.

Original Kulfi, a popsicle-shaped frozen dairy product similar to ice cream, has been sold to Indian restaurants and food stores in Surrey and elsewhere in the Lower Mainland. All flavours are at risk of contamination, Fraser Health says.

Fraser Health advises anyone experiencing vomiting, stomach cramps or fever after eating this product to seek medical help.



