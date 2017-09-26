Four of five arrested in connection with South Surrey shootings released

Lance Peverley photo Police investigate Sunday morning in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue, the scene of two consecutive early-morning shootings targeting a South Surrey residence.

Four of five people arrested in White Rock Monday in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents in South Surrey over the weekend have been released.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed to Peace Arch News Tuesday morning that only an adult male remains in custody.

“Once charges are approved we will identify him,” Schumann said.

Schumann would not confirm where in White Rock the arrests – which were carried out with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and also included the seizure of three vehicles – took place, citing a need to “protect the integrity of the scene until the warrant is executed.”

However, one area resident reported seeing police raid a home in the 15600-block of Goggs Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

“SWAT police surrounded a house and demanded the residents to come outside hands free and on their knees,” the witness told PAN. “They had to yell it several times before kicking the front door in. About 15 people (were) arrested.”

The witness said she was “stunned this is happening so close to home.”

Schumann described the South Surrey incidents – which were among four logged in the space of three days – in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue, as “clearly” targeted.

“There were two shots-fired (incidents) at one residence,” he confirmed to PAN Monday. “Both times, residences were hit.”

Police were alerted to the first round of gunfire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening – about 12 hours after it occurred.

The following morning, shots were fired in Newton, in the 8400-block of 121A Street, at around 5:10 a.m.

And, 10 minutes later, police were alerted to the second round of gunfire targeting the South Surrey house.

Tuesday, a two-storey, yellow-and-white house on White Rock’s Goggs Avenue was surrounded by yellow police tape. Two police vehicles were parked on the street out front, and three civilian vehicles, including one bearing an ‘N’, were in the driveway.

Investigators were expected to be on-site for at least the rest of the day.

In response to concerns expressed by the raid witness, Schumann said people should “always be concerned about their personal safety and security of their property without living in a state of fear.”

“The reality is if you’re not involved in a life of crime the likelihood of being a victim is very slim,” he said.

One man was injured in the most recent shooting incident, which led police to the 5300-block of 164 Street.

According to a news release issued just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were alerted around 8:20 p.m. to a man with “an apparent gunshot wound” arriving at an area hospital.

They would not confirm which hospital, citing the victim’s safety, however, it was widely reported that a man arrived at Peace Arch Hospital in a truck that had at least two bullet holes.

The man was treated in the ER trauma bay, and police seized the truck, according to a witness.

Investigation led police to the 164 Street location. A heavy police presence as well as ambulances were seen at a property near Colebrook Road, east of the Serpentine River.

No other victims were located, the release states.

Schumann said Tuesday that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While it’s believed the South Surrey incidents were “targeted and related,” Schumann told PAN that police do not believe all four incidents are connected.

Monday’s shooting brought the city’s shots-fired tally for the year to 39.

Following all four reports, officers canvassed the areas for witnesses.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information on any of the incidents contact police at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

