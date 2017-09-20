Foreign workers say they paid thousands for B.C. jobs that didn’t exist

Four plaintiffs represent 450 foreign workers in the lawsuit against Mac’s Convenience Stores

A class-action lawsuit has been certified against Mac’s Convenience Stores and three immigration consultants in connection with allegations that foreign workers were promised non-existent jobs.

A written decision from the Supreme Court of British Columbia says prospective employees were given contracts to work at Mac’s stores in B.C. and elsewhere under Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker program.

It’s alleged the recruits paid thousands of dollars, but found when they got to Canada that there were no jobs at Mac’s and they couldn’t work elsewhere.

Four plaintiffs represent 450 foreign workers in the lawsuit, which involves three Surrey-based immigration consulting firms whose lawyers, as well as those for Mac’s, didn’t wish to comment.

The Canadian Press

